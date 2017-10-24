Jarvis Landry cleared by the league

Posted by Mike Florio on October 24, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
The NFL’s latest investigation into a player who was not charged by authorities for alleged off-field misconduct has resulted in a much more expeditious outcome.

Via Josina Anderson of ESPN, the NFL has determined that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry committed a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

So what’s the difference between Landry’s case and Ezekiel Elliott‘s case? The difference likely could be that, in the latter, the accuser was willing to cooperate with the league. In the former, it’s not clear that there even is an accuser.

It makes it very hard to conclude that credible evidence exists to show a violation if there’s no evidence at all, because the only witness to the incident (apart from a video that was inconclusive at best) is saying nothing.

  1. As a Fins fan, not a chance this woman wasn’t paid to keep her mouth shut! Glad she did because Landry is a play making machine and we need him.

  3. “It makes it very hard to conclude that credible evidence exists to show a violation…”

    …when the player is on a team that belongs to one of Roger’s favorite rubber stamp owners. And it’s not just 345 Park Ave that handles him with kid gloves. Ross was recently hit with the largest allowable civil tax penalty for a charitable deduction scam and not one word about it here or from the other NFL media outlets.

    I’m glad Landry didn’t get railroaded but I remain a bit skeptical as to why.

  4. WOW, this took about two months, yet the investigated Elliott for 14 months? So the difference is that one cooperated and the other one didnt? A player should never be punished for refusing to cooperate in an investigation which may have actual real world legal consequences that could land him in prison. This league needs to get OUT of the business of investigating actual real world felonies, let the authorities handle it, then suspend accordingly.

  6. The league has turned into a steaming pile. No consistency and essentially make things up as it goes along. Not that I am against Landry being cleared (the contrary), it just shows how biased the league is in the Zeke case.

  9. there was no accuser. nothing more here than America sticking it’s nose in somebody’s personal business.

  10. You do not mess with NFL Royalty. Playing for us he is just brilliant, if he was in Green Bay with Mr Relax he would be the greatest receiver that has ever played. A saying Patriot fans like to use springs to mind. GOAT.

