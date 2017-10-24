Jarvis Landry cleared by the league

Getty Images

The NFL’s latest investigation into a player who was not charged by authorities for alleged off-field misconduct has resulted in a much more expeditious outcome.

Via Josina Anderson of ESPN, the NFL has determined that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry committed a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

So what’s the difference between Landry’s case and Ezekiel Elliott‘s case? The difference likely could be that, in the latter, the accuser was willing to cooperate with the league. In the former, it’s not clear that there even is an accuser.

It makes it very hard to conclude that credible evidence exists to show a violation if there’s no evidence at all, because the only witness to the incident (apart from a video that was inconclusive at best) is saying nothing.