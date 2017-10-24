Jay Gruden sounds resigned to the Eagles winning the NFC East

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 24, 2017, 5:49 AM EDT
After losing in Philadelphia on Monday night, Washington coach Jay Gruden sounded resigned to having to compete for a wild card berth.

Gruden noted that his team has now been swept by the Eagles this season, and that the Eagles’ lead is 2.5 games in the NFC East.

“I mean, just do the math,” Gruden said. “If you look at 3-3 and 6-1, and we’ve lost twice to them, that’s a big difference.”

The Eagles’ schedule only gets easier: They only play two more games against teams that currently have winning records, and five of their nine remaining games are at home. With a 6-1 record overall and a 3-0 record in the division, the Eagles appear poised to lock the NFC East up early, and leave the rest of the division hoping to be a wild card.

1 responses to “Jay Gruden sounds resigned to the Eagles winning the NFC East

  1. They do still have to play Dallas twice…. I might be resolved that they can’t win the east, considering they are essentially 3 games out, but Dallas could still catch them. Eagles still have raiders, Seahawks, Broncos, and Dallas twice. Plus the Giants and 9ers. Sure a couple of them are gimmes but if Peters and hicks miss lengthy time it could open the door. Maybe admitting defeat before you’ve lost is a bad thing for your team…

