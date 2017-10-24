Jeremy Lane’s tweets indicate Seahawks have benched him

Posted by Charean Williams on October 24, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane apparently — officially — has lost his starting job, and he doesn’t seem happy about it.

“How I get bench on a day off !!” Lane tweeted Tuesday. Two minutes later, he tweeted, “S— ridiculous”.

Lane has not played since Week 4 when he injured his groin on the first series against the Colts. Rookie Shaquill Griffin has replaced him at right cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, with Justin Coleman in the nickel.

The Seahawks allowed 275 yards passing to the Rams and 131 to the Giants in the two games Lane missed.

Lane’s contract, with his base salary of $4 million already guaranteed, makes trading him before the Oct. 31 deadline unlikely. But the Seahawks would get salary cap relief in 2018 and 2019 by releasing him after the season as he has salary cap hits of $7.25 million in both 2018 and 2019.

Lane played all 16 games last season as the team’s nickel, starting nine. He started all four games he played this season, though he was ejected on the first series of the season opener.

4 responses to “Jeremy Lane’s tweets indicate Seahawks have benched him

  2. The last 2 years Lane has kinda been slipping. The years before he was one of the best gunners in NFL and very solid nickel CB.

    You can hear the way Kam, Earl and Sherman talk about Shaquill Griffin they see him as something special as starter. Justin Coleman has solidified a role in the slot and Shead who had a solid season is coming back form IR.

    Seattle gotta be trying to trade Lane to get some offensive line help. If not Lane will be depth for a playoff run.

  3. Looks like John Schneider pulled another great mid-round draft pick with Rookie Shaquill Griffin. And, we have last year’s starting corner DeShawn Shead coming off his PUP 8 week layoff in a couple of weeks. Both are better than Lane… maybe he gets traded as part of a package for Duane Brown of Texas. You never know with John Schneider at the helm.

  4. Shead is not better than Lane. Shead can’t cover. But thumbs up on the 2 rookies, they both look good. I’d trade both Shead and Lane.

