Jeremy Lane’s tweets indicate Seahawks have benched him

Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane apparently — officially — has lost his starting job, and he doesn’t seem happy about it.

“How I get bench on a day off !!” Lane tweeted Tuesday. Two minutes later, he tweeted, “S— ridiculous”.

Lane has not played since Week 4 when he injured his groin on the first series against the Colts. Rookie Shaquill Griffin has replaced him at right cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, with Justin Coleman in the nickel.

The Seahawks allowed 275 yards passing to the Rams and 131 to the Giants in the two games Lane missed.

Lane’s contract, with his base salary of $4 million already guaranteed, makes trading him before the Oct. 31 deadline unlikely. But the Seahawks would get salary cap relief in 2018 and 2019 by releasing him after the season as he has salary cap hits of $7.25 million in both 2018 and 2019.

Lane played all 16 games last season as the team’s nickel, starting nine. He started all four games he played this season, though he was ejected on the first series of the season opener.