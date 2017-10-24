Jerry Reese on his future: That’s up to the owners

Posted by Charean Williams on October 24, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT
AP

The Giants aren’t a good football team, and, as the man in charge of personnel, Jerry Reese accepts whatever criticism comes his way for the team’s struggles. The team’s General Manager said, “I’m the reason we’re 1-6″ before adding, “You can put it all on me.”

Ereck Flowers, Eli Manning, Ben McAdoo, Brandon Marshall, Rhett Ellison and injuries all have received blame when assessing where it all went wrong for a team picked by many to contend for the Super Bowl. But Reese understands the target on him.

“It’s the National Football League. If you can’t take criticism, you should quit,” Reese said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “If you’re a general manager of a football team, or a player, or a quarterback, or you play any position, if you can’t take criticism you should quit.”

Reese isn’t quitting, but it is a fair question to ask whether he keeps his job. Reese has served as the team’s GM since 2007.

“That’s up to the owners of the New York Giants,” he said. “You can ask them that what they like. I just know that I come to work every day, and I know people come in here and work their behinds off every day, and so that is a question you should ask owners.”

4 responses to “Jerry Reese on his future: That’s up to the owners

  2. Reese needs to go. He’s been done for years now. Guy can’t build a competent team. It’s no secret that Eli isn’t a scrambler but he’s a decent QB when he gets some protection. Giants need O-Line protection, a decent running game (never thought I’d admit this but I’m missing Brandon Jacobs right about now), and a new GM to make it happen.

  4. It’s sad to say because he’s brought us 2 super bowls, but the constant neglect of the o line and I guess too many free agent(I didn’t know B.Marshall had so little left I was thinking about him from madden 2016, but that game was based off his beast year in 2015) errors (he absolutely hit on the spending spree 2 years ago), failed first round picks should cost him his job (Eli Apple isn’t a total failure yet). That’s what you’re paid to do and it’s not working

