Jerry Reese on his future: That’s up to the owners

The Giants aren’t a good football team, and, as the man in charge of personnel, Jerry Reese accepts whatever criticism comes his way for the team’s struggles. The team’s General Manager said, “I’m the reason we’re 1-6″ before adding, “You can put it all on me.”

Ereck Flowers, Eli Manning, Ben McAdoo, Brandon Marshall, Rhett Ellison and injuries all have received blame when assessing where it all went wrong for a team picked by many to contend for the Super Bowl. But Reese understands the target on him.

“It’s the National Football League. If you can’t take criticism, you should quit,” Reese said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “If you’re a general manager of a football team, or a player, or a quarterback, or you play any position, if you can’t take criticism you should quit.”

Reese isn’t quitting, but it is a fair question to ask whether he keeps his job. Reese has served as the team’s GM since 2007.

“That’s up to the owners of the New York Giants,” he said. “You can ask them that what they like. I just know that I come to work every day, and I know people come in here and work their behinds off every day, and so that is a question you should ask owners.”