Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Giants General Manager Jerry Reese held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon and faced questions about what’s gone wrong with the team he put together over the first seven games of the season.

The Giants are 1-6 in those games, which is well below the expectations that built up around the team heading into the season. Reese believes that paying attention to those expectations is part of the problem as he said too many people in the organization “bought into the hype” about how good they could be in 2017. By way of illustrating that feeling, Reese said he thought the team looked hungrier last year than they do this year.

Teams don’t lose six of their first seven games just because they had too high an opinion of themselves in August, though, and Reese addressed issues with the roster construction by saying he’s “the reason we’re 1-6” and taking ownership of the roster that he put together this year.

One of the spots on that roster that has come up for the most criticism is the offensive line, but Reese said he doesn’t believe the team’s overly optimistic view of the 2017 season extended to the offensive line. He said he didn’t feel there was a lot of help out there for the team to acquire, although the Vikings and Rams both seemed to find needed upgrades in free agency this offseason.

While the combination of the awful start, the shaky line and the loss of Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall at receiver would seem to eliminate the Giants from any hope of making a run at the playoffs. Reese wouldn’t concede that, saying the Giants have “been left for dead before” and shouldn’t be counted out.

If that sounds like hype to keep up interest in the final nine games of what has looked like a lost season for weeks now, it’s surely a coincidence.

28 responses to “Jerry Reese: We bought into the hype too much

  1. I think the fact you didn’t address your O-line and RB problems are why you are 1-6. Reese is in “save my job” mode. Nice job of throwing your players under the bus.

  2. How is this guy still employed? Accorsi got the lucky 2007 ring and Reese got the lucky 2011 ring that was 7 years ago!

    Holy mackerel.

    The guy hasn’t had a great draft in his entire tenure there, which is why he overspent in last year’s free agency.

  3. I think that’s a cop out.

    The Jets bought into the hype of tanking, and they’re a few plays away from being 5-2. Your team doesn’t play to the level other people say they’re capable of. They play to the level they’re coached, and the belief they have within themselves. It’s clear there is real management/coaching issue here, and Reese is looking for an excuse. Look at what Sean McVay is doing with a team that is arguably less talented from a roster standpoint. Reese, and Macadoo need to go. People have been calling for Reese for years, and the only reason Macadoo avoided the same criticism last year is because they stumbled into the playoffs with a Tom Coughlin coached team.

  4. There was one 1-6 teams that made the playoff since the merger. The 1970 Bengals. Then they lost their first playoff game 17-0.

    The odds of a 1-6 team making the playoffs is basically zero.

    The NYG should tank, draft Barkley in the 1st, and Mannings replacement in the 2nd.

  9. Whether it is buying into the hype or not being hungry enough or Karma (John Mara, can you say “Josh Brown?”), or something else, whatever it is it sure is working against them.

  10. I’m confused. Shouldn’t the GM want the team to buy into the hype? Wouldn’t it be a bigger problem if nobody bought into the hype?

  12. dryzzt23 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:36 pm
    Players play. If the effort on the field sucks, HOW is it Reese’s fault?
    Why is it always the owners, GMs, or coaches fault if the PLAYERS don’t play well?
    —————-
    Because it’s up to the GM to pick good players. If a player is chosen who is insufficiently talented for the task, it doesn’t matter how much effort he shows. A Toyota Prius is not going to pull a large RV trailer like a diesel pickup truck… it’s not the right tool for the job. The Giants have players who are not the right tools for the job.

  13. There’s no mystery here… If you are wondering why a team is bad, look at their GM and coach(es). Reese and McAdoo are both bad. Thus, the team is bad.

  15. One cannot feign ignorance of media reports on one side as it pertains to lack of cohesiveness in the locker room (every NFL team does at some point)and then ‘buy into the [media] hype’ on the other.

    As for addressing the offensive line’s needs, perhaps they might not have seen value where they picked in the draft but they still came away with nothing for the weakest unit on the team. This is a failure from ownership down to the scouting department and everyone in between.
    Finally, let’s stop using the injuries to Beckham and others as part of this. They were 0-5 (0-4 and on their way to…) before the dominoes fell. I still don’t believe that the hit in the preseason game did anything but scare and irritate Beckham. Neither did the training staff until after the game when the PR staff called and told management exactly of how bad of a look it was to see Beckham walk into the locker room area alone only to ‘collapse’ on national TV. There was a little dog wagging there.

  16. Giants are stuck in a time warp. They have a good enough defense, that if they went out and got a mobile QB, life could be breathed once again into the organization. But….they just stick with Eli and his stand in one place and throw away downs into the turf rather than be touched. This technique leads to more than the average punts.

  17. The GIANTS problems right now to a compitant gym are very fixable for Jerry Reese it would be a gargantuan task that I would not entrust to him ! For your gm to say we bought into the hype , that’s a red flag in its self ! That tells me your team was set and you stoped managing !

  18. At least for the moment can we stop blaming the coach, GM, the O-line and Allie Sherman and staart pointing the finger at that great HOF QB you have? Shouldn’t a future HOF be capable of winning a couple games on his own? Brady does it every other week.Why not that guy?

  21. You get what you earn…with that said..Macadoo is the problem..some of the worse play calling I have seen..and being a Raider fan….I have seen my share the last 15 years

  24. Sure, I’d have loved it if their below average Offensive Line could give Eli some time and break open holes for the questionable RB’s, but the Defense has been the biggest disappointment.

    Yes, I think they fell into the hype trap. If you’re not stuffing the run and getting 3 and outs, you’re not as good as you thought you were. Great defense includes a ton of desire, execution and health. Their defensive health has been OK. Desire and execution has been bad.

    He’s still 2+ rings over the Manning crime family.

  28. He’s still 2+ rings over the Manning crime family.

    ***

    Oh yeah, I mean brady has his wacko trainer, and questionable diet with deflated footballs and spycams. Totally legit!

