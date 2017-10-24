Jets release Travaris Cadet

Getty Images

The Jets brought in veteran running back Travaris Cadet when they were dealing with some injury issues in their backfield in late September, but everyone on the original roster is back to health now.

That means there’s no longer a spot for Cadet. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets released Cadet on Tuesday.

Cadet played 13 snaps on offense in his three games with the team, so there wasn’t much call for his services even when Matt Forte or Bilal Powell was out of action. Cadet ran once for three yards and caught three passes for 26 more.

Cadet has spent most of his career with the Saints and returned to the team in 2016 after seeing time for the Patriots and 49ers during the 2015 season. He was released in early September and there doesn’t seem to be much need for backfield help in New Orleans with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara holding down the fort quite nicely.