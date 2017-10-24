Joe Thomas has surgery to repair left triceps

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair a torn left triceps, the team announced. Dr. James Voos, the head team physician, performed the surgery at University Hospitals.

The team said a full recovery is expected.

The Browns placed the All-Pro on injured reserve Monday. He tore the muscle in Sunday’s game against the Titans, his first injury as a pro. His consecutive snaps streak will end at 10,363, which is believed to be the longest in NFL history.

His streak of 167 consecutive starts, which also will end Sunday, is the longest among all active NFL linemen and fourth-longest among all NFL players.

