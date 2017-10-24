Kaepernick has $1 million book deal

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job in the NFL, but he’s getting paid.

PFT has confirmed that Kaepernick has signed a book deal, but we’ve gotten none of the specific details, yet. According to the New York Post, the arrangement with Random House is worth more than $1 million.

Kaepernick previously has been meeting with publishers regarding the project. It’s unclear what the focus or format of the book will be.

Kapernick has been in the process of donating $1 million to a variety of worthy causes over the last year, so if nothing else this will replenish his personal bank account at a time when NFL money may not be coming, any time soon.

Unless he donates the book proceeds, too.