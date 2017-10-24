Kaepernick has $1 million book deal

Posted by Mike Florio on October 24, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick doesn’t have a job in the NFL, but he’s getting paid.

PFT has confirmed that Kaepernick has signed a book deal, but we’ve gotten none of the specific details, yet. According to the New York Post, the arrangement with Random House is worth more than $1 million.

Kaepernick previously has been meeting with publishers regarding the project. It’s unclear what the focus or format of the book will be.

Kapernick has been in the process of donating $1 million to a variety of worthy causes over the last year, so if nothing else this will replenish his personal bank account at a time when NFL money may not be coming, any time soon.

Unless he donates the book proceeds, too.

Permalink 79 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

79 responses to “Kaepernick has $1 million book deal

  2. “It’s unclear what the focus or format of the book will be.”
    ==

    Good one.
    No doubt it will be “Colin Kaepernick: Baking on a Budget.”
    I mean, what else could he possibly write about?

  6. This is knee slapping, who wants to hear from an entitled athlete who handed away millions in guaranteed money to become a martyr ?

  8. He should be on about 32 NFL teams he is better than most starting QBS and all back ups. Should be starting for the 49ers dont @me #GoNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS

  17. Most of the posts come from people with not even 10% of the courage of Colin. He could have been wiser and played longer and not mixed business and personal issues but it did not work out that way……….

  20. I hope he has the sense to have someone else write it. He himself does not know his causes that well and makes mistakes. His goal has been more to throw jabs and criticisms than to speak to a plan for betterment. If the book is going to read that way he needs to be extra sure to have his facts straight because those he takes shots at will be watching for anything they can use.

  21. It’s sure to be Kaepernick’s version of Hillary’s book “What Happened”.

    Just like Hillary, Colin will blame everyone else and not take responsibility for his own actions.

  25. ctiggs says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm
    He should be on about 32 NFL teams he is better than most starting QBS and all back ups. Should be starting for the 49ers dont @me #GoNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS

    ————–

    He “was” better. I don’t think that’s how he played last we saw him, and I highly doubt he’s gotten better since then from sitting out. Nobody even knows whether his surgically repaired body will hold up.

  30. Colin Kaepernick: The Heartbreaking Story of a Man Who Grew Up in a Privileged White Family, went to College on a Full Scholarship, and Made Millions of Dollars Playing a Game

  31. sirjoeshmoe2015 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:16 pm
    I can’t wait to not buy that book! Thou it could come in handy if I ran out of TP!——————————————————————————————————- So if we do not buy this book….does that make us racist?

  34. I highly doubt that the book will be about the fundamentals of being a good QB, because Kaepernick himself never learned those.

  35. 99% of you speak as if you’ve a moral high ground. No you don’t. Especially after voting a man into office who ran on a racist dog whistle platform. Patriotism my a$$.

  36. Love how folks are rooting for this guy’s demise and he keeps coming back, can’t wait to see the reaction when the book debut #1 on the best sellers list…keep rooting against folks it always backfires…love it….

  37. Good business decision on his part, 49ers contract 14 million in which he opted out of to pursue his dream deal of a 1 million dollar book deal, this man is brilliant!

  38. ctiggs says:

    He should be on about 32 NFL teams he is better than most starting QBS and all back ups. Should be starting for the 49ers dont @me #GoNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    He was on the 49ers and opted out of his contract. After being benched for Blaine Gabbert – maybe he should have offered to renegotiate his deal.

    The Vikings have played 6 of 7 games with their backup QB and are 5 – 2. There is no way they want or need Kaepernick.

    No rational person would try and say that Kaepernick is better than Keenum.

  39. smitty113 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    Only 13 million to go to make up for the guaranteed money he gave up by opting out. Lmao.
    ————
    LMAO!! Bet that book deal is a helluva lot more than you’ve ever made! Especially before the age of 30!

  40. ctiggs says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm
    He should be on about 32 NFL teams he is better than most starting QBS and all back ups. Should be starting for the 49ers dont @me #GoNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS

    —————-
    Uh no. He stinks. Whatever you think of his politics good or bad they do not make him a good football player.

    2 8 Rate This
    internetcommenter7 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:18 pm
    A lot of negative feedback coming from people who can’t read books in the first place

    ————————

    If they couldnt read they wouldnt be able to post. Sorry for pointing out something so stupidly obvious but it seemed neccesary.

  41. 250dollarnflowner says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:20 pm
    I don’t think Kaepernick fans read many books.
    —————-
    I don’t think Kaepernick haters read many books either.

  42. “Most of the posts come from people with not even 10% of the courage of Colin”
    ============================
    I don’t know about that, I had the courage to VOTE, serve in the military in combat, and work with young people to try to keep them from getting shot by cops(use common sense).
    What have you done to show your courage?

  45. You won’t have to buy the book, a different chapter will be on this site daily.

    Chapter one: Why are the NFL Stadiums half empty?

    Chapter two; Why did the salary cap come down?

    Chapter three; Who stole my 14 million?

    Chapter four; How do I prove collusion?

    Chapter five; Why aren’t pig socks part of the NFL game day uniforms?

  47. smitty113 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    Only 13 million to go to make up for the guaranteed money he gave up by opting out.
    _________________________________________________

    Kaepernick gave up his guarantees and reworked his deal to get on the field convinced he could showcase himself and get top tier starter money. The truth is funnier than the lie but yet lie persists.

  49. Title…… ME , by Neil Downer a.k.a Colin Kaepernick
    It’s a coloring book with diagrams on how to kneel properly.

  52. Shinnbone says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Good business decision on his part, 49ers contract 14 million in which he opted out of to pursue his dream deal of a 1 million dollar book deal, this man is brilliant!
    —————————————————————
    I guess you don’t understand how book deals work. He stands to make much, much more if it sells well.

  54. So if someone boycotts the NFL in order to make time to read this book…….gee, I dont know where to go ftom there.

  57. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:44 pm
    smitty113 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    Only 13 million to go to make up for the guaranteed money he gave up by opting out.
    _________________________________________________

    Kaepernick gave up his guarantees and reworked his deal to get on the field convinced he could showcase himself and get top tier starter money. The truth is funnier than the lie but yet lie persists.

    —————
    Kaepernick was going to be cut anyhow, he had already been told he was not in the plans. He did decide to opt out because he preferred ‘resigning over getting fired’ like a lot of us do. IMHO he was getting put off the team for being a bad football player and not for protesting, but yes he was getting put off the team against his will. So the opting out I will admit a red herring, Im no Kaepernick fan but I do like to keep the facts straight.

  58. “My struggles being raised by adoptive white parents in a loving supportive environment that I appreciated until I had to impress my racist girlfriend”

    Catchy.

  65. ctiggs says:
    October 24, 2017 at 5:17 pm
    He should be on about 32 NFL teams he is better than most starting QBS and all back ups. Should be starting for the 49ers dont @me #GoNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
    =======================================================
    OK Kap….when did you open your WordPress account?

  66. Why do we have to keep hearing about this doorknob? Seriously, PFT. Have you seen attendance? What he started isn’t well received. The damage to the fan base is continuing.

  68. Some people don’t understand or refuse to read and understand the fact that he “opted out” because the 49ers told him they were going to release him. He was NEVER going to get that money. All other criticisms of him may be valid. The “he opted out” garbage is not.

  76. Have you heard this guy try to speak? Hope he can write better than he talks, or his editor is going to have a LOT of work to do…. Who would read his garbage? Does ANYONE still care what this cop-hating, Castro-loving jerk thinks or says? Good luck with this one, Random House….

  77. boiler72 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    He should move to an over-globalized craphole like western Europe, and write his fake news there.
    —-—————————-

    Spoken like someone who only watches Fox News, and has never actually been to Europe.

  79. The caddie motto is “show up, keep up and shut up”. When he played he didn’t always show up, couldn’t keep up with the scoreboard and couldn’t shut up. He’s lost the trifecta. I didn’t think he was a bad QB the last year, just not that good. Teams can find not so good QB’s as back ups who don’t cause locker room issues. Can you honestly say he wouldn’t? Teams worry about their locker rooms. That’s why he’s now a writer.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!