Marshawn Lynch loses appeal, suspended this week

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has lost his appeal and will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The NFL suspended Lynch last week after he ran onto the field and shoved an official during the Raiders’ game against the Chiefs. Lynch argued that he was only trying to de-escalate a skirmish on the field, but the league didn’t accept his explanation.

Lynch is just the second player in NFL history to be suspended for contact with an official. The first was former Browns offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who shoved referee Jeff Triplette after Triplette hit Brown with a penalty flag, injuring Brown’s eye.

Sunday’s game would have been Lynch’s first as a visitor in Buffalo, where he played his first four years with the Bills. Now he’ll stay home.