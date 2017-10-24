Marshawn’s reputation surely didn’t help his cause

Getty Images

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will serve a one-game suspension after hearing officer James Thrash, jointly hired by the NFL and NFL Players Association, upheld the one-game banishment. The surprising outcome becomes less surprising when considering the reality that Lynch likely has few people in and around the league office who will feel badly about making him miss a game.

Beyond the fact that Lynch shoved an official, Lynch also yanked the official back toward him by trying to un-shove the official. Also, Lynch entered the field from the sideline. And so that makes his case easily distinguishable from any other players who simply shoved an official while on the field and weren’t suspended.

But then there’s the fact that Lynch has long had his finger jammed in the eye of the league office. From refusing to comply with media rules to doing so by giving non-responsive responses to reportedly making himself available to the media only three times since April, the NFL surely has no inclination to exercise its discretion in a way that helps Lynch.

So beyond being simply ejected from the game, Lynch will miss another game. And the Raiders will have to taken on the Bills (Lynch’s first NFL team) without him.

While the league may never do anything about Lynch stiff-arming reporters, the simple reality is that if/when he gives them another reason to take action against the league, it will.