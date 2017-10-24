Martavis Bryant says if role doesn’t change, he wants out

October 24, 2017
We no longer have to wonder if Martavis Bryant‘s social media postings are hints or suggestions he wants out of Pittsburgh.

That’s because he’s finally come right out and said so.

Bryant told Josina Anderson of ESPN that if his role in Steelers offense doesn’t change, he wants out, citing a need to support his family.

The former fourth-round pick has this year and another on his rookie contract, and he’s scheduled to make the minimums of $615,000 this year and $705,000 next year. He also told Anderson that if nothing changes, he’s prepared to play out his deal and leave after the 2018 season.

So far the Steelers have given no indication they want to move him, and he appears to be trying to be the squeaky wheel in hopes of greasing his way out of town.

Bryant has 18 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown this year, and he might have some value to others. But his constant airing of grievances might also scare off teams which might otherwise be interested in adding a talented player.

 

21 responses to "Martavis Bryant says if role doesn't change, he wants out

  3. This on you dude. They’ve seen nothing from you. You have been nothing but a huge disappointment to this point. I suggest you go practice and get better first before you start making demands.

  4. If a player doesn’t want to play there, the team needs to trade him, especially after the comment he made that he will leave after the 2018 season. Trade him and get some compensation back!! (draft pick or player)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  7. I suppose it must be difficult for him to ‘support his family’ on $615,000?! You can’t let the tail wag the dog here. The Steelers need to sit him down behind closed doors, and tell him the way it is and the way it’s going to be. Then, down the line, if they decide to move him, so be it…

  8. The Steelers are looking like a super bowl contender again. Bryant really hasn’t contributed that much. The best way to make a ton of money in the NFL is to play at a very high level. Of course, you need to be on the field to do that. Last year the Steelers might have advanced to the super bowl if Bryant wasn’t suspended. Who knows? He could have been a super bowl MVP, and the Steelers might have already torn up his contract. Who knows? Just play ball kid. Everything else will work itself out. I don’t know who your advisor is, but fire him already.

  10. Unlike some people who post on this site, I would like to think I air more on the side of the players than the team. I am also a big believer in paying a player what he is worth and not what other position players are been paid. With that said, any player who wants more money need to start watching what they say before it comes out. Uttering the phrase, “I need to support my family” will never work out for you in the public.

    No other profession in the world will pay a person who didn’t graduate from college the type of salary pro athletes make and it is that type of sentiment that makes people sour on sports. When people making $50,000 a year and support themselves and their kids are been told by someone who makes over half a million a year that he can’t support his family. But then, we have to support them. Kneeling isn’t destroying the NFL, whinny brats like Bryant are.

  11. You never know what a person’s going through when they’re going through stuff like Bryant was and I don’t think he should have ever been suspended. However, due to rules and you being given a second chance, just be grateful, work hard and prove your worth the money.

  13. Airing grievances in the media, one smoke away from a Josh Gordon-like ban, skips meetings when things aren’t going his way….yeah, teams should be lining up to grab him!

  15. Gee I wish I made 600-700k to not be able to feed my Family..
    Just think of those players from the 30’s-70’s who played 15 years without making nearly that much their WHOLE careers. Back when Men were Men, and Women were too!

  19. If he only realized 4th round draft picks don’t get paid for potential…they will get paid for performance though.

  20. Geez, like thats not enough money to support your family considering the rest of americans work for far less. Quit being metavis instead of team martavis before you find yourself not in the nfl no more.

  21. He said he hasn’t shared this with Tomlin. I can understand a guy having a desire to contribute more. There’s constructive ways to handle that, and speaking to the media abut it, ESPECIALLY if you haven’t talked to your coaches, is not constructive.

    This could get handled in a way where this becomes water under the bridge. That may start with Bryant on the inactive list this week, and hopefully an attitude change heading into the bye week.

