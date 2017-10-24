Martavis Bryant says if role doesn’t change, he wants out

AP

We no longer have to wonder if Martavis Bryant‘s social media postings are hints or suggestions he wants out of Pittsburgh.

That’s because he’s finally come right out and said so.

Bryant told Josina Anderson of ESPN that if his role in Steelers offense doesn’t change, he wants out, citing a need to support his family.

The former fourth-round pick has this year and another on his rookie contract, and he’s scheduled to make the minimums of $615,000 this year and $705,000 next year. He also told Anderson that if nothing changes, he’s prepared to play out his deal and leave after the 2018 season.

So far the Steelers have given no indication they want to move him, and he appears to be trying to be the squeaky wheel in hopes of greasing his way out of town.

Bryant has 18 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown this year, and he might have some value to others. But his constant airing of grievances might also scare off teams which might otherwise be interested in adding a talented player.