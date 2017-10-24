Mike Tomlin: We’ve invested a lot in Martavis Bryant, won’t trade him

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant may be interested in a change of address, but the Steelers say they aren’t going to give him one.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that the team has invested a lot in Bryant and will not be trading him. He did say that Bryant’s comments about his desire to play for another team have been a distraction and that he plans to have a conversation with him.

“He was out of bounds in what he said … it will be dealt with,” Tomlin said. “I’ll visit with him at some point … he’s a good guy to work with in the building and has been.”

Bryant told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he wants to leave Pittsburgh if his role on the team doesn’t change and there may be an opportunity for increased snaps against the Lions this week. Tomlin said that JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the concussion protocol, which could keep him from playing come Sunday.