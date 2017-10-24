Panthers claim Kaelin Clay off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers claimed wide receiver Kaelin Clay off waivers from the Bills. In a corresponding move, Carolina placed safety Demetrious Cox on injured reserve with an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past three games.

Carolina traded Clay and a 2019 seventh-round draft choice to Buffalo for cornerback Kevon Seymour. Seymour has played in all seven games for the Panthers so far this season, with one start. Clay played in four games with the Bills, making one reception.

Clay, who had 126 receiving yards with the Panthers in the preseason, fills a need for a speedy wideout with Carolina having lost Damiere with an arm injury. The Panthers placed Byrd on injured reserve Oct. 3.

A sixth-round selection of the Buccaneers in 2015, Clay spent his rookie year with the Ravens. He was out of football in 2016.