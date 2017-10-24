Panthers working out kickers, including Roberto Aguayo

Getty Images

Panthers kicker Graham Gano was a late addition to the injury report last week with knee soreness, but was healthy enough to get the team’s only points Sunday.

And now, it appears he may not be the only kicker on the roster.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Panthers are working out a collection of kickers today including Andrew Franks, Mike Meyer, Roberto Aguayo, and Younghoe Koo.

Aguayo would be a fascinating experiment, since he’s practice-squad eligible, and a former second-round pick of their division rival Buccaneers. The Panthers have already equivocated a bit on Gano this year, keeping rookie Harrison Butker for the first week of the regular season as well before they ended up cutting him to cover a positional injury need.

Aguayo’s bright spot for the Bucs last season was hitting a game-winner over the Panthers, so they already know he can hit big kicks there.

Butker’s landed in Kansas City and done quite well, hitting 13-of-14 field goals and all his extra points.

Gano’s 16-of-17 on field goals, and 11-of-12 on extra points this year, but they drafted Butker and kept him around as long as they did because of concerns about a string of high-profile misses last year (he was 30-of-38 on field goals).