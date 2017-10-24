PFTPM: Travis Kelce, Vernon Davis, Week Seven awards

PFTPM

As promised, since we always honor our promises (except when we don’t), we’ve put together a jam-packed PFTPM podcast for Tuesday.

Listen below to about 10 minutes of general prattling from me on the news of the day, followed by interviews with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Washington tight end Vernon Davis. Also included are the Week Seven awards, which include (I think) offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, coach of the week, play of the week, game of the week, and win of the week. Or something.

So give it a listen, subscribe to the podcast, rate it, and review. The audience seems to be growing, which makes sense since I’ve been promoting it like it’s a show on FS1.