Randy Gregory expected to apply for reinstatement for 2018 season

Randy Gregory becomes eligible to apply for reinstatement Nov. 6, which is 60 days before his suspension ends. But the Cowboys defensive end isn’t expected to reapply until the offseason, sources said.

Since the NFL rarely renders a decision within the 60-day period, and given the regular season ends before the one-year anniversary of Gregory’s Jan. 6 suspension, seeking reinstatement for 2018 makes sense.

“Given the sensitivity of this matter, confidentiality of the program and Randy’s privacy, I am unable to comment,” his attorney, Daniel B. Moskowitz, said. “However, I will confirm Randy has every intention of getting back on the football field.”

The league suspended Gregory for at least a year for violating its substance abuse policy.

“I wouldn’t get into what we’re going to do there, and what he’s going to do there,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his weekly radio show on DFW’s 105.3 The Fan. “But I do know that as we move forward with the league relative to how we handle a situation like Randy Gregory, his opportunity to play will get better and better. He’s, I think, the classic case of potentially what we ought to consider when we’re looking at some of our substance issues.

“I’m just going to hold it at that. I don’t want to speculate on whether he’ll be on the field for us here at that time or not.”

The NFL has suspended Gregory three times, and he continues to work through “personal issues,” via Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson. Robinson first reported Monday that Gregory might wait until the offseason to seek reinstatement.

“It’s important that he’s in the right place personally and that might require some additional time,” a source told Robinson.

Gregory has 20 tackles and a sack in 14 games since the Cowboys made him a second-round pick.