Ravens still figuring out who will be able to play receiver

AP

The Ravens have found out in recent weeks that if you want to throw the ball, it helps having someone to catch it.

And they may be getting closer to getting a few back.

According to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin said he and teammate Breshad Perriman were “doing everything we can” to get ready to play Thursday night against the Dolphins.

Maclin has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Perriman left the Bears game two weeks ago with a concussion. Then Mike Wallace left the Vikings game Sunday with a concussion, leaving them extremely short-handed.

But all three took part in Monday’s practice on a limited basis, which was good since reserve Michael Campanaro was not practicing because of a shoulder injury.

“We’ve had Jeremy [sitting] out [practice] the last two weeks, and he was unable to play,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I guess right now, I’m just kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ The way it’s been going with all that, we’ll see. Whoever you see jogging out there at kickoff — you know kickoff time — they’ll be playing. Up until that point, I don’t know. I’d probably like to be coy with you and say, ‘I’m not going to talk about it.’ But at this point, it’s like, we’ll see.”

Beyond the top three, the Ravens are down to Chris Matthews, Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen.

So it’s probably not a coincidence the Ravens have scored one touchdown in the past two games.