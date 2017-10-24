Ravens still figuring out who will be able to play receiver

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 24, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT
AP

The Ravens have found out in recent weeks that if you want to throw the ball, it helps having someone to catch it.

And they may be getting closer to getting a few back.

According to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin said he and teammate Breshad Perriman were “doing everything we can” to get ready to play Thursday night against the Dolphins.

Maclin has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Perriman left the Bears game two weeks ago with a concussion. Then Mike Wallace left the Vikings game Sunday with a concussion, leaving them extremely short-handed.

But all three took part in Monday’s practice on a limited basis, which was good since reserve Michael Campanaro was not practicing because of a shoulder injury.

“We’ve had Jeremy [sitting] out [practice] the last two weeks, and he was unable to play,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I guess right now, I’m just kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ The way it’s been going with all that, we’ll see. Whoever you see jogging out there at kickoff — you know kickoff time — they’ll be playing. Up until that point, I don’t know. I’d probably like to be coy with you and say, ‘I’m not going to talk about it.’ But at this point, it’s like, we’ll see.”

Beyond the top three, the Ravens are down to Chris Matthews, Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen.

So it’s probably not a coincidence the Ravens have scored one touchdown in the past two games.

9 responses to “Ravens still figuring out who will be able to play receiver

  1. What does it matter? The post season is a pipe dream at this point. Just tank the rest of the way, release Ozzie and rebuild the offense.

  3. IM SURE for a nice 1st rd pick Pitt can slide over a angry WR who is ungrateful to a loyal team… JUMP BALL JOE would love Bryant! haha #InOzziePITSBURGHTrusts hahaha

  4. .
    It’s a miracle that the Dolphins are 4-2 and the Ravens 3-4. Neither of these teams are proficient offensively. One shouldn’t overlook the weather in this one. Game time temp will be 88° and remain in the mid 80’s throughout. That’s a factor in a short week.

    Both teams want to run. The Dolphins want to run the ball hoping to get the Ravens defense gassed by the 4th quarter. The Ravens want to run the ball hoping that interception machine, Joe Flacco, won’t have to pass.
    .

  6. “It’s a miracle that the Dolphins are 4-2 and the Ravens 3-4. Neither of these teams are proficient offensively. One shouldn’t overlook the weather in this one. Game time temp will be 88° and remain in the mid 80’s throughout. That’s a factor in a short week.”

    ******************************************************************

    In Miami it may be 88 degrees and hot, but in Baltimore – where Thursday night’s game will be played – it’ll be in the 50s and rainy.

    However, your larger point that weather will dictate how the pace of the game will be is correct, just for entirely different reasons. All together.

