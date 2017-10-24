Reggie Bush reminds league he’s still out there and wants to play

Getty Images

In May, Reggie Bush let it be known that he hoped to continue his NFL career but didn’t find any takers as teams filled out their preseason rosters.

That’s remained the case over the first seven weeks of the regular season, but the lack of interest in his services hasn’t dimmed Bush’s interest in continuing to play.

“I want to play this year,” Bush said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “I still feel great. I still feel like I have enough left in the tank to play at a high level, but it’s also going to come down to if there’s a need for me on certain teams. And then also, if there is a need, it’s going to have to be a good fit as well. I don’t want to go back in a situation just to go back and play. Obviously want to be in a situation where I can obviously be used the right way, be effective, all those different things.”

Bush ran 12 times for negative-3 yards for the Bills last season and became the first NFL player to finish a year with at least 10 carries resulting in negative yardage. He played five games for the 49ers in 2015 before a torn meniscus ended his season.

If Bush does not get a call this year, he says he’ll stop waiting for one and retire from football.