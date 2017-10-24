Report: Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks suffers torn Achilles

Getty Images

Jason Peters wasn’t the only Eagles player to suffer an injury last night, but this one is more serious.

According to Zach Berman and Les Bowen of Philly.com, Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which would be a season-ender.

Hicks was carted off after the second play of the game, and they called it an ankle injury at the time, but was quickly declared out for the rest of the night.

Hicks had to leave two other games with injuries earlier this season, and had been limited in the two practices leading into Monday’s game because of an ankle problem. The Eagles were thin at linebacker anyway, with Mychal Kendricks out.