Eagles lose Jason Peters for season to torn ACL and MCL

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters had his MRI this morning, and the news is not good.

Peters suffered a torn ACL and MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That’s a season-ending injury.

It’s a big loss for the Eagles, who rely on Peters to protect Carson Wentz and to provide veteran leadership in the locker room. The reaction on Monday night when Peters suffered his injury shows how well respected he is on the team, as dozens of players surrounded the cart to wish Peters well before he was taken off the field.

Peters will turn 36 in January and is due $8 million in 2018.

Between Peters and linebacker Jordan Hicks, the NFC East-leading Eagles lost two key players for the season on Monday night.