Report: Falcons re-signing Sean Weatherspoon

The Falcons are reportedly bringing a former member of the team back for a third tour of duty in Atlanta.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Falcons are signing linebacker Sean Weatherspoon. The news comes on the heels of the news that rookie linebacker Duke Riley is headed for surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee.

Weatherspoon was a 2010 first-round pick by the Falcons and spent four seasons with the team before missing all of the 2014 season with a ruptured Achilles. He left for Arizona as a free agent and spent a year with the Cardinals before returning to the Falcons last year. He played four games before another Achilles injury sent him to injured reserve.

Weatherspoon had 27 tackles before getting hurt last season and has eight sacks for his career, although he hasn’t had any since the 2012 season.