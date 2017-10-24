Report: Jason Peters thought to have MCL tear, MRI coming

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters left Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins on the back of a cart after injuring his right knee when a pair of players tumbled into the side of his leg.

According to Les Bowen and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the initial impression on Peters’ knee is an MCL injury. Peters will have an MRI on Tuesday to determine the full extent of the damage.

If it is only an MCL injury, Peters and the Eagles may feel like they dodged a bullet.

Peters was injured on the second play from scrimmage of the third quarter. Eagles left guard Stefen Wisniewski and Redskins defensive tackle Ziggy Hood fell into the side of Peters leg while he was engaged with linebacker Ryan Anderson. Trainers put an air cast on Peters leg before loading him onto the back of cart to leave the field.

An MCL injury would at least leave the door open for a potential return to the field this season for Peters. For the team with the best record in the NFL nearing the midpoint of the regular season, the Eagles are a team looking to make a run deep in January. Having Peters back on the field and available to protect Carson Wentz would be a big boost.