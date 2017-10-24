Robert Mathis was under the limit, but driving wrong way on one-way

Getty Images

Colts assistant coach Robert Mathis tested below Indiana’s legal limit for alcohol this morning, but was arrested on a preliminary charge of drunken driving anyway.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Mathis blew a 0.052 percent blood-alcohol level when he was pulled over just after midnight.

“That reading combined with other factors led officers to believe he was impaired and not safe to operate a vehicle,” Carmel Police Sgt. D.J. Schoeff said.

Indiana law allows officers latitude to arrest drivers under the 0.08 percent under some circumstances. According to the Carmel Police, Mathis was driving the wrong way on a one-way street and failed to use a turn signal.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on an initial charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and was released without bond at 8:41 a.m. He has a Nov. 8 court hearing.

“We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night,” Colts senior director of communications Avis Roper said. “We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Of course, Colts owner Jim Irsay has his own history with drunken driving charges, and was suspended six games and fined $500,000 in 2014 after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor account of driving while impaired.

Mathis was added to the team’s coaching staff after his 13-year career with the team, and he works as a pass rush consultant.