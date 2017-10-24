Seahawks center Justin Britt dealing with sprained ankle

Getty Images

Seahawks center Justin Britt sustained a sprained right ankle in Sunday’s 24-7 win over the New York Giants.

Britt was injured on a second-and-8 play late in the first quarter when he was engaged with Giants rookie defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Britt missed five plays before returning and finishing the game for Seattle.

“He has a sore ankle today. He’s sore, we won’t know about Justin until later in the week,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “Each day will tell us something, but I wouldn’t think he’d have a chance to practice until Friday or something like that, if he can. We’ll see.”

Carroll indicated that it’s not a high-ankle sprain for Britt, just a lateral sprain.

Britt was replaced at center by second-round pick Ethan Pocic, who had started the game at left guard for Seattle. Pocic had been rotating on a series-by-series basis with Mark Glowinski at left guard as Seattle tried out both players as replacements for injured starter Luke Joeckel.

If Britt cannot play next Sunday against the Houston Texans, Pocic would likely get the start at center with Glowinski settling in at left guard.