Terrelle Pryor promises “no animosity” after demotion

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT
Getty Images

When wide receiver Terrelle Pryor signed with Washington this offseason, he was seen as a big part of the team’s plan to replace the departed DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon in the offensive attack.

Things haven’t really played out that way. Pryor dropped passes and made a slow transition to the team’s scheme before seeing a steep drop in his playing time against the Eagles in Monday night’s loss. The Redskins upped Josh Doctson‘s snaps alongside Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant and coach Jay Gruden said “I thought those three did a good job, and expect them to continue to be there.”

That won’t leave much for Pryor, who continued to drop passes Monday when he did play, to do, which can be a recipe for an unhappy player in the locker room but Pryor says that won’t be the case.

“You’re not going to see any animosity with me, you’re not going to see me angry,” Pryor said, via the Washington Post.

Pryor signed a one-year deal in Washington this offseason and the chances of a return engagement aren’t looking good with the halfway point of the season fast approaching.

12 responses to “Terrelle Pryor promises “no animosity” after demotion

  6. Baltimore, Chicago, The New York Football Giants should all be going after Pryor and/or Martavis Bryant if the price is right.

    Not sold completely on Matavis and see him as a bigger risk, but with bigger upside. Pryor however I think is a student of the game and is the kind of player a REAL fan of the league should be able to feel good about supporting. The kid has kept his head down, worked hard and said the right thing at every turn. The talent and the drive is there, it just has to come together. I did not see this going down as it has for either guy. Had them BOTH pegged for big years. This has been a really strange season so far.

    Pryor is the one who I feel where the juice would be worth the squeeze. But sometimes a simple scenery change can make a big difference for a talented guy. Cris Carter is a pretty good example.

  10. Pryor may be a ‘great athlete’, but now he’s failed as a quarterback and as a wide receiver. What position is next on his list? Maybe it’s time for him to try being a great athlete in another sport.

  11. …And to think that a lot of people criticized the Browns for letting him go. Those of us who are Browns fans saw this coming from a mile away. He would rack up stats during garbage time but was nowhere to be found during clutch situations.

    That having been said, his replacement (Kenny Britt) hasn’t been any better.

