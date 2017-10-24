Terrelle Pryor promises “no animosity” after demotion

Getty Images

When wide receiver Terrelle Pryor signed with Washington this offseason, he was seen as a big part of the team’s plan to replace the departed DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon in the offensive attack.

Things haven’t really played out that way. Pryor dropped passes and made a slow transition to the team’s scheme before seeing a steep drop in his playing time against the Eagles in Monday night’s loss. The Redskins upped Josh Doctson‘s snaps alongside Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant and coach Jay Gruden said “I thought those three did a good job, and expect them to continue to be there.”

That won’t leave much for Pryor, who continued to drop passes Monday when he did play, to do, which can be a recipe for an unhappy player in the locker room but Pryor says that won’t be the case.

“You’re not going to see any animosity with me, you’re not going to see me angry,” Pryor said, via the Washington Post.

Pryor signed a one-year deal in Washington this offseason and the chances of a return engagement aren’t looking good with the halfway point of the season fast approaching.