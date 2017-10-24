Texans release Marcus Burley

Getty Images

The Texans released defensive back Marcus Burley on Tuesday.

Burley, 27, originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He was on Jacksonville’s practice squad and Philadelphia’s that season.

He then spent time with the Rams and Colts before Indianapolis traded him to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick. Burley played in 26 games for Seattle in 2014-15 before the Browns claimed him after the Seahawks cut him in 2016. He played in 12 games last season.

Burley played in five games for the Texans this season, with one tackle.