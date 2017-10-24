Thomas Davis’ wife: Linebacker playing with “completely broken ribs”

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis fractured ribs against the Saints in Week 3, according to his wife.

Kelly Davis appeared on Fox News Edge on WCCB in Charlotte to promote Thomas Davis’ Defending Dreams Foundation charity Halloween party on Friday. WCCB host Morgan Fogarty tweeted video of Kelly Davis saying her husband has been “playing three or four weeks with completely broken ribs, and he’s out there still trying.”

Davis has played in every game this season. He left the Saints game with what the Panthers announced was a rib injury, but he later returned.

He played 37 of 70 snaps in Week 4, 31 of 61 in Week 5, 55 of 62 in Week 6 and all 38 plays Sunday.

Reporters have asked Ron Rivera whether Davis has played with broken ribs, but the Panthers coach has never confirmed. Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond released a statement downplaying Kelly Davis’ comments.

“Thomas was listed on the report with a rib injury in Week 4 and 5,” Drummond said. “Kelly’s comments concerning his injury, while heartfelt, were overstated.”

Thomas Davis tweeted a reply to Fogarty and his wife, saying simply, “Bruh!!!”