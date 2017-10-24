Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills made some history in Sunday’s win.

Tuesday will be a big day for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker‘s chances of playing on Thursday.

Has the Patriots defense turned a corner?

Jets coach Todd Bowles wasn’t happy with WR Robby Anderson tossing his helmet at the end of Sunday’s loss.

WR Jeremy Maclin hopes to return to the Ravens lineup this week.

The Bengals won’t have to cover for LB Vontaze Burfict‘s absence again.

Browns coach Hue Jackson isn’t committing to future playing time for WR Kenny Britt.

Was S Sean Davis the Steelers’ best player on Sunday?

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is throwing his support behind the Astros.

There’s no sign the Colts are planning to move on from coach Chuck Pagano during the season.

T Cam Robinson has time to recover before the Jaguars are back on the field.

Will better health lead to a better offense for the Titans?

Broncos LB Todd Davis is dealing with a sprained ankle.

The Chiefs could get CB Steven Nelson back soon.

Rookie G Dan Feeney is moving into the starting lineup for the Chargers.

The Raiders will leave for an extended road trip on Friday.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is coming off a strong performance.

Should the Giants give QB Davis Webb some run this season?

The Eagles defense is preparing for life without LB Jordan Hicks.

Monday night didn’t snap the Redskins receivers out of their funk.

The play of the defensive line allowed the Bears to be conservative on offense Sunday.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell isn’t worried about DE Ziggy Ansah.

The Packers hope time increases QB Brett Hundley‘s chemistry with his wideouts.

The Vikings’ new practice facility is almost ready.

The Falcons are looking for more from their defensive line.

Some of Panthers DE Julius Peppers‘ gear is headed to Canton ahead of him.

The Saints got a lot out of running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara on Sunday.

How does Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston‘s play measure up this year?

The Cardinals added a quarterback to the practice squad.

G Rodger Saffold is the longest-tenured member of the Rams and is enjoying their success early this season.

A look back at the other 49ers team to start a year 0-7.

Can the Seahawks make a trade for offensive line help?