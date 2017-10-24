Von Miller: Broncos used Monday to fix “problems everywhere”

Getty Images

The Broncos started 3-1 but then, after a bye, lost two in a row with a pathetic display against the Giants and a shutout loss on the “road” in a small stadium packed with a majority of Broncos fans.

So where do they go from here after a 21-0 loss that underscored the sputtering of the offense? Linebacker Von Miller addressed the situation during a Monday visit to the PFTPM podcast.

“We’ve obviously got some issues on our three areas on the team from special teams, defense, and offense,” Miller said. “We used [Monday] to kind of iron out some of those issues. But it’s adversity. Every team in the National Football Team gets hit with it. We’ve had our fair share of it and we’re back in it right now. You’ve just got to keep balling. The one thing that gets you out the strongest is to go get a win and we got three big-time teams coming up. We get some wins here, we’ll be pretty good.”

The offense currently isn’t pretty good; it’s not even good or mediocre. Miller addressed whether there’s tension between defense and offense.

“We’re a tight-knit group,” Miller said. “We spend a lot of time with guys on both sides of the ball. We know exactly what we’ve got to do to win. We’ve just got to do it. We don’t point fingers here. I really don’t point fingers. I just try to go out there and do my job. I can get a sack or a forced fumble and we can create some returns on defense we’ll make the [offense’s] job a whole lot easier. There’s problems everywhere and we used to [Monday] to kind of fix them all.”

The man most responsible for the offense is quarterback Trevor Siemian. Miller said Siemian is doing well under the circumstances.

“He’s been pretty good,” Miller said. “Whenever you lose and whenever you get shut out it’s tough, especially if you’re a quarterback. He’s going to be all right. I talked to him today. He still has the confidence. Still has that legendary aura about him. Just got to go out there and start connecting with some of the receivers and getting the run game going and we’ll be all right.”

It’s far easier said than done, because the Broncos were completely unable to do it on Sunday in L.A., where Miller sensed a 65-35 majority of Broncos fans. Next up, a much smaller concentration of Broncos fans will watch as they try to get to 4-3 — and to send the Chiefs to 5-3 on Monday night in Kansas City.

Miller's appearance came courtesy of Microsoft's Create Change video series, which demonstrates the manner in which players like Miller, Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Martellus Bennett, and Greg Olsen are using Microsoft technology in their philanthropic endeavors.