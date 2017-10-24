Washington already hurting, and it got worse

Getty Images

Washington wasn’t a healthy team walking into Philadelphia.

But they limped out with an even longer list.

Via Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington, guard Brandon Scherff suffered an MCL injury in his left knee, and will have an MRI today to determine the severity.

He left the game and did not return, and the loss of yet another first-round pick would be a huge blow right after Jonathan Allen was placed on IR last week.

Scherff’s injury wasn’t the only one for a battered offensive line. Left tackle Trent Williams, who has been battling knee problems, aggravated it late in the game and didn’t finish.

Right tackle Morgan Moses sprained both ankles during the course of the game, but returned each time.

Outside linebacker Preston Smith left the game with a groin strain, and cornerbacks Fabian Moreau (hamstring) and Josh Holsey (chest) were also hurt during the game, though Holsey returned.