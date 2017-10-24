Week Seven power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 24, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

1. Eagles (6-1; No. 2): Before they can be a Team of Density, they need to be sure that it’s not Carson Wentz‘s destiny to get injured while being reckless with his body.

2. Patriots (5-2; No. 3): It’s just a matter of time before we forget all about the time they were 2-2.

3. Steelers (5-2; No. 4): They’re suddenly treating Le'Veon Bell like a rented car on a rocky road.

4. Chiefs (5-2; last week No. 1): With all the praise directed to the offense, has anyone noticed that the defense isn’t getting it done?

5. Seahawks (4-2; No. 6): They’ll face the Eagles in the regular season; it may be an appetizer to an excellent postseason rematch.

6. Vikings (5-2; No. 7): The Vikings and Teddy Bridgewater are currently like Helen Hunt and Tom Hanks at the end of Castaway. #timely.

7. Rams (5-2; No. 9): Why do I have a feeling people would be saying “we’re not sure what to think of this team” even as they are hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?

8. Bills (4-2; No. 10): Doug Whaley joins fired General Managers like John Dorsey and Dave Gettleman as potential Executive of the Year In Absentia candidates.

9. Dolphins (4-2; No. 11): The 2011 team MVP has a chance to become the 2017 team MVP.

10. Saints (4-2; No. 15): They’re starting to party like it’s 2009.

11. Texans (3-3; No. 13): Deshaun Watson will soon find out that Legion of Boom is slightly better than the Legion of ‘Bama.

12. Panthers (4-3; No. 5): Mike Shula is starting to make David Shula look good in comparison.

13. Washington (3-3; No. 8): If the offensive line continues to get banged up, Captain Kurt may soon need to go see Doctor Spork.

14. Falcons (3-3; No. 12): Is Steve Sarkisian still under warranty?

15. Titans (4-3; No. 17): Does beating the Browns in overtime actually count as a win?

16. Lions (3-3; No. 16): With the Steelers coming back to town, will Phil Luckett be joining them?

17. Jaguars (4-3; No. 18): Does the bye week count as a “bad week” in the good-week-bye-week-good-week-bye-week formula?

18. Cowboys (3-3; No. 19): Will Dak Prescott vs. Carson Wentz become the new Manning-Brady?

19. Chargers (3-4; No. 23): Could it be 1992 all over again for the Chargers?

20. Raiders (3-4; No. 25): How much better would they be if they’d drafted a running back instead of luring one out of retirement?

21. Broncos (3-3; No. 14): They had “sub-optimal, near-replacement-level quarterbacking” in 2015, and it was still better than what they’re doing now.

22. Packers (4-3; No. 20): It’s hard to take a guy seriously when he says “don’t count us out” immediately after giving everyone a reason to count them out.

23. Bears (3-4; No. 27): When the offensive game plan consists of scoring multiple defensive touchdowns, that’s not a sustainable offensive game plan.

24. Jets (3-4; No. 21): Tanks for the memories.

25. Bengals (2-4; No. 24): Could Hue Jackson pull off the ultra-rare moved of being fired by one team and hired by another in the same state?

26. Buccaneers (2-4; No. 26): It’s a good thing that ownership is patient and even-keeled and never makes rash decisions when it comes to firing coaches.

27. Ravens (3-4; No. 28): Steve Bisciotti recently passed out votes of confidence. Which means the pink slips will be passed out, eventually.

28. Colts (2-5; No. 29): Receiver T.Y. Hilton would like to apologize for accurately pointing out that the offensive line stinks.

29. Cardinals (3-4; No. 22): When Drew Stanton‘s career highlight is a celebration on the sideline, it hasn’t been a very memorable career.

30. Giants (1-6; No. 30): During the bye, does Ben take a vacation from the Brylcreem?

31. 49ers (0-7; No. 31): After so many close losses, it feels like they’ve just given up.

32. Browns (0-7; No. 32): Carson Wentz. Deshaun Watson. So who’s the next franchise quarterback on whom they will pass?

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Week Seven power rankings

  3. 6. Vikings (5-2; No. 7): The Vikings and Teddy Bridgewater are currently like Helen Hunt and Tom Hanks at the end of Castaway. #timely.
    ________

    I guess I don’t get it. So Teddy is Tom Hanks, but he can’t get back together with Helen Hunt because she’s moved on and is married to Case Keenum? I don’t think the Vikings are married to Case Keenum, and if they are, they’ll throw him over in a second for Teddy Hanks.

  4. A big clap for the Philadelphia franchise for winning the Superbowl last night. Oh wait. No. The Eagles are still Ringless. But they accomplished the closest thing to a Superbowl by beating who they could never and will never be. A winning franchise in the Redskins. Here’s your worthless banner for having a good record after 7 games! Once a losing franchise, always a losing franchise. Meanwhile in DC, We will worry about adding Lombardi FOUR in December, January and February while you crash out in the playoffs, Like always since 1960! Thank God I’m a Redskin fan! Onto Dallas.

  7. Couldn’t be happier to see the WORST fanbase located in TurdBay, WI see their pathetic franchise crawl to the bottom of the division and power rankings.

  9. Can the Browns and 49s Play each other so one of them can get a win under their Belt?

    The Eagles deserve #1…good job

  11. Pack at 22 is way too high. also..


    18. Cowboys (3-3; No. 19): Will Dak Prescott vs. Carson Wentz become the new Manning-Brady?

    No, Dak is a game manager with fresh legs.

  12. And all the Tampa fans need to realize, you don’t have a franchise quarterback. You could, if he put in the work and stopped turning the ball over. He needs to stop thinking his arm can beat that coverage and sometimes the best pass thrown, is the one you throw away into the stands.

  13. HA HA Packers #22…… That should shut them up at least till next week when they are 25 or 30.
    Bears should be ranked higher than the Packers. I’m thinking the Browns would beat Green Bay.
    Just think of those high draft picks you will get, better take a QB in each round, to replace Rodgers and that bum shoulder of his.. Now what were all those comments about QB’s made of Glass
    the past 2 years on every Vikings story? How does it feel having Tony Romo as your QB?
    Taste of your own medicine a little bitter right now? If you think we are going to feel sorry for you? NAW….lol

  14. joetoronto says:

    October 24, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    The Bills at #8, LOL!
    _________________________________________________________________________________
    You are ranked number 33 because you don’t have a team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!