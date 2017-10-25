Amari Cooper’s rebound night nabs AFC offensive player of the week honors

Getty Images

After two years of high production, Amari Cooper had 18 catches for 146 yards in the first six games of this season to touch off several rounds of discussions about what needed to be fixed to get Oakland’s top receiver back on track.

The Raiders found the right approach in last Thursday’s game against the Chiefs. They went to Cooper early and often and that strategy worked like a charm in the 31-30 win.

Cooper caught 11 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in his most impressive performance of the year thus far. Cooper caught both of his touchdowns in the first quarter as the Raiders snapped out of the offensive funk they were in throughout the four-game losing streak leading into the Kansas City game.

Cooper was named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort and will try to keep things rolling in Buffalo this Sunday.