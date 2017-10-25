Bears pick up Dontrelle Inman in trade with Chargers

Getty Images

The Bears have only thrown the ball 24 times in their last two games, which hasn’t left much work for their wide receivers in the passing game.

If they opt for a different approach in the future, they’ll have another target vying to catch quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s eye. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears have traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Chargers for Dontrelle Inman.

Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards as a starter for the Chargers last season, but he’s seen his playing time drop with Keenan Allen back in action. First-round pick Mike Williams is finally healthy and getting him time would make it even harder for Inman to find a spot in the Chargers lineup.

The Bears’ depth chart isn’t so crowded with Cameron Meredith and Kevin White on injured reserve. Markus Wheaton has also dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the season, leaving Kendall Wright and Josh Bellamy to play the most snaps at wideout so far this season.