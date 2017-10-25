Belichick praises Joey Bosa

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT
The Chargers and Patriots have each won three in a row. And while it’s easy to assume the Patriots are back, it’s important not to assume the Chargers are, well, not really back because it’s been so long since they’ve been wherever you are once you’re back.

New England coach Bill Belichick has to worry about Tom Brady being put on his back (lame segue) by Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa. On Wednesday, Belichick praised the second-year pass rusher.

“He plays really hard,” Belichick told reporters. “Every play he’s all out. He makes plays from the back side, chase. [He’s an] outstanding pass rusher. He’s got good strength but he’s got good quickness and he knows how to use both of them. If you are over-aggressive on him, he’s quick enough to get by you. If you sit back, then he is explosive enough to power the blockers into the quarterback or into the backfield.

“He’s a very disruptive player. He’s got a lot of length so he gets to a lot of plays, tackles, tipped balls, can reach out and get the quarterback. He’s a hard guy to throw around or over. He’s really just good at everything but he’s got a great motor so you’ve got to deal with him every play. You can’t run away from him; that’s not the answer, because he’ll chase down plays. Running at him is not the answer either because that’s a problem, too, so to say, ‘Well, let’s just run away from him,’ well, A, you’re running into [Melvin] Ingram and, B, these guys, Ingram and Bosa, will both make plays from the back side. They’re good. They’re really good.”

Bosa already has 7.5 sacks in 2017. More important, he’s joining the PFTPM podcast later today.

Which may have been a factor in the editorial process that resulted in me writing a story about him.

14 responses to “Belichick praises Joey Bosa

  1. Every week Belichick praises the other team’s players then takes them out of the game schematically and then beats that team. Don’t fall for it Chargers! Look away!

  2. The Patriot defense has allowed 300+ passing yards in every game except the last one this year and has had a lot of publicity, but Brady has been sacked more this year than all of last year. This game could be closer than what you might normally think.

  5. Remember when all the professional scouts on here said Bosa was a bust because of the distraction of his hold out?

  6. It’s still a work in progress, but the Pats are fixing their problems, like they always do. They’ve given up 38 pts in their last 3 gms. Brady has been sacked 5 times in the last 3 gms, which isn’t bad. He only played in 12 last yr. They’re tied for the best record in the conference. Once again, the demise of the Patriots has been greatly exaggerated. That being said, it could be a close gm. The Chargers are hot, and always seem to hang around, even going back to last yr.

    Usually the Chargers have 10 players on IR by now. This year is different. They have many quality players on both sides of the ball. Plus, Phillip Rivers is a savvy veteran who won’t be intimidated or confused by the Patriots defense.
  8. I am laughing at how hyped up SD is..They lost to SF and barely beat the Giants.

    Pats will double Bosa and when they single him, they’ll run counters and traps right at him. Boas is a classic case of having Clay Matthews disease. Use the over-aggressive and reckless nature of play against him, and the Pats offense will.

    31-20 Pats

  9. The Pats are going to run draws and screens, leaving Bosa out of the play.

    They’re going to make him look like what he is, a one trick pony.

  10. tedmurph says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:39 pm
    Look who their coach is, where he came from (Buffalo) and what Brady/BB have done to those Bills teams in recent years.

    And then look at who Lynn struggled against or lost to so far this year as a coach.

    SD has always had talent. It’s the coaching that has done them in.

  12. motown81 says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:14 pm
    Every week Belichick praises the other team’s players then takes them out of the game schematically and then beats that team. Don’t fall for it Chargers! Look away!

    ———

    Another child heard from…When BB singles out a player and goes into great detail, he appreciates that player, and it is without question, genuine.

    When he praises a mediocre or crap team and starts randomly rattling off their best players, yes, he’s blowing smoke.

    Try to keep up.

    He’s only been consistently doing this for 15+ years.

  14. Remember when a lot of people were calling him a bust before he ever played an NFL snap because he tried to get the best deal possible for himself? Now that this dude is flat out balling for a second straight season I still haven’t seen too many of those laptop GM’s correcting themselves. I’m sure it will come.

