Belichick praises Joey Bosa

Getty Images

The Chargers and Patriots have each won three in a row. And while it’s easy to assume the Patriots are back, it’s important not to assume the Chargers are, well, not really back because it’s been so long since they’ve been wherever you are once you’re back.

New England coach Bill Belichick has to worry about Tom Brady being put on his back (lame segue) by Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa. On Wednesday, Belichick praised the second-year pass rusher.

“He plays really hard,” Belichick told reporters. “Every play he’s all out. He makes plays from the back side, chase. [He’s an] outstanding pass rusher. He’s got good strength but he’s got good quickness and he knows how to use both of them. If you are over-aggressive on him, he’s quick enough to get by you. If you sit back, then he is explosive enough to power the blockers into the quarterback or into the backfield.

“He’s a very disruptive player. He’s got a lot of length so he gets to a lot of plays, tackles, tipped balls, can reach out and get the quarterback. He’s a hard guy to throw around or over. He’s really just good at everything but he’s got a great motor so you’ve got to deal with him every play. You can’t run away from him; that’s not the answer, because he’ll chase down plays. Running at him is not the answer either because that’s a problem, too, so to say, ‘Well, let’s just run away from him,’ well, A, you’re running into [Melvin] Ingram and, B, these guys, Ingram and Bosa, will both make plays from the back side. They’re good. They’re really good.”

Bosa already has 7.5 sacks in 2017. More important, he’s joining the PFTPM podcast later today.

Which may have been a factor in the editorial process that resulted in me writing a story about him.