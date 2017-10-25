Ben Roethlisberger: We need to get the ball to Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant didn’t call out sick from Steelers practice on Wednesday, although his return to work after taking Monday off did not include a visit with the media.

That meant there was nothing more from him on his desire to play elsewhere, but he is expected to meet with coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to talk through some of the issues that have been in the spotlight over the last two weeks.

One of those issues has been Bryant’s role in the offense, something that Roethlisberger says he’ll address with Bryant by saying that he believes “good things will happen” as long as “you’re on your details and we’re working together.”

“Hopefully, it’s lots of touchdown passes,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We need to get the ball to him, to everybody, we all need to score points. There are opportunities there. That’s why I told him to come talk to me. We’ve had opportunities with deep balls that were just missed whether it was me overthrowing him or it’s the Chicago game where he slows down a little bit or this last game where he doesn’t see the ball coming out of my hand. There are plays to be had. We just have to make them.”

The Steelers have made it clear that they have no intention of trading Bryant before next week’s deadline, so finding a way to get everyone on the same, productive page is in the best interests of all involved.