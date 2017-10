Getty Images

The Bills claimed cornerback Lafayette Pitts off waivers from the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived him Tuesday.

To make room, Buffalo released cornerback Tony McRae. The Bills claimed McRae off waivers Monday but obviously see Pitts as an upgrade.

Pitts originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He spent time on the practice squad and the active roster, appearing in eight games.

He joined the Jaguars this season and played in six games.