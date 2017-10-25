Broncos expect to start Shane Ray on Monday

Getty Images

Linebacker Shane Ray hasn’t played yet this season because of a torn ligament in his wrist, but that’s set to change against the Chiefs on Monday night.

It’s the first game that Ray is eligible to play in after being placed on injured reserve to start the regular season and Broncos coach Vance Joseph said on Wednesday, via multiple reports, that Ray will be in the starting lineup for the game.

Joseph added that Ray will be on a snap count and it remains to be seen how close he is to full speed after such a long layoff. Getting back the Ray of last year would be a plus as the Broncos head into a stretch that has them facing the Eagles and Patriots after traveling to Kansas City for their AFC West tilt with the Chiefs.

Ray played in every game and made eight starts last season. He had eight sacks and has 12 over the course of his two years in Denver.