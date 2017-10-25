Browns go back to DeShone Kizer as Sunday’s starter

Getty Images

This week’s game of musical chairs in the Browns’ quarterback room has resulted in DeShone Kizer being named the starter.

The Browns announced this morning that Kizer will start on Sunday against the Vikings in London.

Kizer was benched two weeks ago in favor of Kevin Hogan, who started and did not play well. Then he was re-installed as the starter last week, only to be benched again, this time in favor of Cody Kessler, during the game.

The 0-7 Browns can’t find a solution at quarterback, and although head coach Hue Jackson says publicly that he’s confident in Kizer, his actions over the last two weeks haven’t shown it. If Kizer struggles on Sunday against the Vikings, he may get benched again.

But for now, the Browns are going back to the second-round rookie who started the year as the starter. Kizer may lead the NFL in interceptions, but the Browns think he is their best option.