Browns’ Myles Garrett in concussion protocol

The first pick in the draft has the second injury of his rookie season.

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has been placed in the concussion protocol, the team announced. Although Garrett didn’t appear to be injured during Sunday’s game against the Titans, he began to feel symptoms of a concussion and was placed in the protocol on Tuesday.

Given that the Browns leave for London tomorrow, it seems unlikely that Garrett will play this week. It typically takes at least a few days for a player in the concussion protocol to be cleared, and players who haven’t been cleared typically don’t travel to road games.

Garrett missed the first four games of the season with a high ankle sprain. He has played well since his return, with four sacks in three games.