Browns promote Matt Lengel

Getty Images

The Browns promoted tight end Matt Lengel from the practice squad.

The Bengals originally signed Lengel as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of Eastern Kentucky. He spent all of his first season and the first eight weeks of the 2016 season on Cincinnati’s practice squad before New England signed him to its active roster Nov. 2.

Lengel appeared in six regular-season games for the Patriots last season, as well as all three of the team’s postseason games, including Super Bowl LI. He finished the year with two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad Oct. 10.

The team also announced the signing of offensive lineman Victor Salako to the practice squad.