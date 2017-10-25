Buccaneers place Noah Spence on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed veteran defensive end Darryl Tapp after a workout on Tuesday and they revealed the reason for their interest in defensive line help on Wednesday.

The Bucs announced that defensive end Noah Spence has been placed on injured reserve. Spence has a shoulder injury that has hampered him for much of the season and recorded one sack in six games. He had 5.5 during his rookie season in 2016, but also dealt with shoulder issues that year so finding a permanent solution to the problem would be a good way to head into his third NFL season.

Tampa has just seven sacks on the season, which is one of many defensive problems that have hurt the team this season. Tapp has 28 career sacks and should get opportunities to add to that total in the coming weeks.

The Buccaneers also announced that they have signed cornerback Deji Olatoye. Olatoye opened this season on the Falcons roster and played seven games in Atlanta over the last two seasons. He’ll take the roster spot opened by safety Isaiah Johnson’s departure earlier this week.