Cardinals add quarterback Mike Bercovici to practice squad after Carson Palmer injury

Getty Images

While the Arizona Cardinals are moving forward with the status quo on their active roster following Carson Palmer‘s broken arm Sunday in London against the Los Angeles Rams, the team is adding another quarterback to their practice squad.

The Cardinals signed former Arizona State and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Mike Bercovici to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Drew Stanton remains the team’s starter in the wake of Palmer’s injury with Blaine Gabbert set to serve as Stanton’s backup.

Bercovici has spent the offseason with the Chargers each of the last two season but has been on the active roster during the regular season. He’s appeared in seven preseason games with the Chargers, passing for 472 yards with one touchdown and seven interceptions.

Bercovici gives the Cardinals an extra arm for practice and gives them a developmental piece to bring along should either Stanton or Gabbert go down with an injury the rest of the season.