Carson Wentz named NFC offensive player of the week

Psst, Browns fans. Don’t read this if there’s anything breakable nearby.

Carson Wentz, the Eagles’ second-year quarterback, was just named NFC offensive player of the week after his latest outburst.

Wentz threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns against Washington Monday night, which was enough to get the weekly award.

But it only underscored how impressive he’s been all year. He’s thrown 17 touchdown passes on the season, leading the NFL. Yes, that means more than DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler combined.

Wentz has thrown 11 touchdowns in the last three weeks alone, as the Eagles have climbed to 6-1. Which means they may be the NFL’s best team, and he might be the hottest healthy quarterback at the moment.