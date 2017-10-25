Case Keenum not looking back to last trip to London

Getty Images

The Vikings will be in London to face the Browns at Twickenham Stadium this weekend, which brings back one memory for quarterback Case Keenum.

Keenum was there with the Rams last season and learned that the name of the stadium is not pronounced ‘Twicken-HAM’ by those that live in London. That piece of information may come in handy for his teammates, but there’s not much else about the trip to face the Giants last year that Keenum is keen on recalling.

He was 32-of-53 for 291 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions in a 17-10 loss. Keenum threw three of those interceptions in the fourth quarter, robbing the Rams of a chance to win the game although Keenum says he’s not thinking about missed opportunities in the past.

“It’s a totally different situation,” Keenum said, via the Pioneer Press. “It may be the same stadium, but I see it as a totally different situation with a totally different team. I’m just going to go and do my job. I’m not looking backwards.”

One big difference between the situations is that the Vikings haven’t asked Keenum to throw the ball 53 times in a game this season and it seems unlikely that they’ll be deviating from that path this weekend unless things go terribly wrong against the 0-7 Browns.