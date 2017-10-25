Chris Christie calls NFL “hypocrisy” on gambling “overwhelming”

Getty Images

As the NFL paves the way for putting a team in Las Vegas, it continues to push back against the ongoing effort to pave the way for sports wagering in all 50 states. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, whose state’s effort to launch sports wagering sparked the lawsuit that will be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court, has sharp criticism for the league’s effort to have it both ways.

“The hypocrisy is just so overwhelming,” Christie told Andrea Kremer of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. “They say because we have the Giants and the Jets and the Devils that somehow we shouldn’t be allowed to have gambling here because somehow it will threaten the integrity of the game. Well, [are] you kidding? How isn’t it threatening the integrity of the game in Las Vegas for the NHL and the NFL? . . .

“I mean that’s why they no longer have moral high ground on this. They cannot make the integrity of the game argument anymore . . . because they have now gone to the sports gambling capital of America and put two of the four major sports now, having teams in that city. It’s over.”

It could be that the league knows it’s over, that the league actually wants it to be over, but that the league wants the thing to end in a certain way. Christie seems to think that, instead of having the federal law overturned in court, the NFL wants to negotiate with Congress in order to better ensure and protect their preferred piece of the pie.

“I think not only do they want a piece, but they want to determine the size of their piece,” Christie said. “And I think they think they have a much better chance to do that by negotiating just with Congress than they do with 49 other states.”

So the NFL, as league spokesman Joe Lockhart made it clear during a Wednesday media briefing, continues to oppose the New Jersey effort to expand gambling by overturning the pending federal law in court. It could be that the league eventually will be trying to expand gambling by changing the law in Congress.