Colts claim Dillon Day off waivers

The Colts claimed center Dillon Day off waivers from the Broncos.

The position is an area of concern with Ryan Kelly dealing with a hamstring injury.

Day spent the first six weeks of the season on the Broncos’ practice squad before being elevated to the team’s 53-man roster on Oct. 21. He was active but did not participate in Week 7 before being waived Tuesday.

Day spent the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons on Denver’s practice squad. He originally signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2015.

In his college career at Mississippi State, Day started 46 of 51 games at center.