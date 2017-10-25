Cowboys release of Damontre Moore strictly a football decision

Getty Images

The Cowboys had to cut somebody to make room for kicker Mike Nugent. It just so happened it was defensive end Damontre Moore.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that Moore’s release had nothing to do with anything off the field. Moore has given the team little to nothing so far this season.

He was suspended the first two games, made seven tackles and four quarterback pressures in three games and was inactive Sunday against the 49ers.

“We had to make a roster move and we just felt like the best decision for our team was to release Damontre Moore,” Garrett said.

Garrett answered “no” when asked if Moore’s post-national anthem protest or anything else off the field contributed to his release. David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported Damontre Moore was involved in an altercation at a nightclub Thursday night, though David Moore adds that Damontre Moore was not at fault.

Moore has raised his fist at the conclusion of the national anthem this season.