Dion Jordan returning to practice this week

The Seahawks have added Dwight Freeney to the roster and he may not be the only defensive lineman factoring into the defense in the coming weeks.

The team announced on Wednesday that defensive end Dion Jordan will return to practice this week. Jordan is on the non-football injury list and will have three weeks to practice before the team has to decide whether or not to add him to the active roster.

If Jordan does get activated, he’ll have a chance to play in a game for the first time since the 2014 season. The third overall pick of the 2013 draft by the Dolphins, Jordan was suspended for the entire 2015 season and then knee trouble kept him out for all of last season.

The knee is the reason why Jordan, who signed with the Seahawks in the spring, is on the NFI list now and it’s probably fair to say that the Seahawks are looking at Jordan as a flier rather than a player they’re counting on to help the team at any point this season.