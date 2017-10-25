Duane Brown has “a real good shot” of playing Sunday

Getty Images

The Texans got left tackle Duane Brown back in the fold when he reported for work on Monday after extending his offseason holdout through the first seven weeks of the regular season.

Brown said on Monday that he feels ready to return to action right away, although any decision about putting him on the field against the Seahawks this week would obviously wait for the coaching staff to see Brown in action. They’ve had that chance and coach Bill O’Brien shared his thoughts on Wednesday.

“I would say he would have a real good shot to play on Sunday,” O’Brien said.

Brown’s chances of playing might be the same under any circumstances, but the fact that fill-in Chris Clark is dealing with a calf injury can only make it likelier that the Texans will turn right back to their longtime left tackle days after he decided to show up for work.