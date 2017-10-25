Dwight Freeney ready to help Seahawks after almost calling it quits

Getty Images

Dwight Freeney was running up hills and down streets, working out in public gyms . . . and waiting. He nearly gave up, ending his career after 15 seasons.

“I was literally one week away [from walking away from football for good],” Freeney, 37, said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Then, Cliff Avril was injured, and Freeney’s phone rang.

Freeney signed a one-year contract and expects to play Sunday against Houston. He likely will work at right defensive end, the spot he’s played for his entire career, as a situational pass-rusher.

“We are going to mix him in, see how he does,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s ready to go. He wants to go. He’s been working out hard. He’s in good shape; the workout showed that [Tuesday]. He’s got to make it through the week and all that, but we are expecting him to play, so you’ll see him some.”

Seattle has only 12 sacks through six games, tied for 27th. Freeney had three sacks in 15 games with Atlanta last season, playing 28 plays per game during the regular season.

“Cliff went down, and it opened up a spot for me.” Freeney said. “You never want to see a guy go down; we are all kind of brothers in this league, and I’ve actually known Cliff for a while. So that kind of bothered me. . . . I always wanted to play with him.

“That being said, I’m happy to be here, and I’m just trying to go out and do what I do, and try to help this team anyway that I can.”